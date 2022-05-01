Over 880 young rugby players and their families attended a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea over the Bank Holiday weekend as it returned after a two year break due to the pandemic.

Youth rugby clubs from across the country took part in the 22nd annual event, organised by Gullivers Sports Travel, at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday and Sunday.

Neil Hunter, Gullivers senior tour operator, pictured below with Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to be back after two years away.”

Neil added: “We had 880 players taking part in a series of matches, from under 7s to under 13s — there was a great fun atmosphere.”

“Players from across the country came along to take part – from as far afield as Maidenhead and Reading to Newport in Wales.”

“The event is popular because it’s a fun, family weekend and all the games can go ahead on one site. We provide the refs, and there is good accommodation locally for all the families.”

A VIP visitor during the weekend was Will Greenwood, an ex-England player, who visited with his family. He also donated a signed shirt to be raffled. Neil Hunter is pictured below presenting it to the winner.