Dozens of Harley Davidson motorbikes swept into Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (May 1st) during an annual fundraising rally.

A parade of around 150 motorbikes headed along Burnham’s High Street and onto the South Esplanade to park up for visitors.

Patsy Coles from the Bridgwater Harley Owners Group thanked all those who had taken part, ading: “We had a reduced turnout due to the weather but there was still a good number of bikes to see for the spectators who turned out to give their support.”

The Bridgwater Harley Owners Group were collecting for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue during the day – and a charoty head shave was also held by the group on Saturday.

Bridgwater Hog UK was formed in 1989 and is the second oldest chapter in Europe. Following the formation of the club in 1989, the first meeting was held at the Crossways Inn in West Huntspill in February 1990.