Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre hosted a show by Britain’s Got Talent winner the Lost Voice Guy on Saturday (April 30th).

Lee Ridley, known to millions of TV viewers as the Lost Voice Guy after his triumph in 2018’s Britain’s Got Talent, performed a show called ‘Lost Voice Guy: Cerebral LOLsy!’ at The Princess Theatre.

An audience of over 160 people attended the show, making it one of the most popular performances at the theatre this year.

Using an electronic iPad voice speaker, he told the audience that he has enough material from the things that have happened in his life after appearing on that ITV show to keep him in comedy tours for years to come.

Like many of his peers over the course of the pandemic, Lee tried online gigs but said he couldn’t quite make stand-up à la Zoom work.

“It just isn’t the same. Comedy relies on interaction with the audience, and you just don’t get that when you’re looking into a webcam in your kitchen telling jokes in your boxer shorts. I think the world needs some comedy right now.”