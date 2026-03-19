Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market set to return today to new venue

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market is set to return today (Thursday March 19th) for the first time this year, bringing a mix of new and returning local crafters to its new venue in the town.

The community market will be held from 9am–1pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road, offering visitors the chance to browse a wide range of handmade goods and locally produced items.

Organisers say last year’s events, held in November and December, proved popular with shoppers and stallholders alike.

As a result, the market will now run once a month from March through to December, taking place on the third Thursday of each month.

Organiser Julie Dean, pictured, says she hopes residents will continue to support the event and the small independent businesses taking part.

“We’re really excited to be back for 2026,” they said. “Last year’s markets were well received, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces. We hope people will come along, enjoy the atmosphere and support our local makers.”

Organisers say everyone is welcome to drop in on Thursday and enjoy the first market of the year.