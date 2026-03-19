Residents invited to have their say on future of Hinkley Point A at exhibitions

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being encouraged to share their views on the future of the Hinkley Point A site as Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) prepares to host a series of public exhibitions in Bridgwater later this month.

The events will give local people the chance to learn more about the ongoing decommissioning work at the former nuclear power station and to help shape ideas for how the site could be used in the years ahead.

NRS says decommissioning is “about much more than taking buildings down”, highlighting its role in supporting skilled employment, developing future career opportunities and retaining expertise within the local area.

A series of interactive digital displays will be set up at three Bridgwater locations, offering visitors the opportunity to explore progress at Hinkley Point A and to give feedback on a range of potential future uses for the site. Suggestions include a solar farm, new parkland or green space, leisure or community facilities, or alternative ideas put forward by residents.

The exhibitions will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday 24 March, 09:30–16:00 – Bridgwater town centre, Cornhill (opposite Lloyds Bank), TA6 3BU

– Bridgwater town centre, Cornhill (opposite Lloyds Bank), TA6 3BU Wednesday 25 March, 09:30–16:00 – Outside Costa, Bridgwater Retail Park, The Leggar, TA6 4AB

– Outside Costa, Bridgwater Retail Park, The Leggar, TA6 4AB Thursday 26 March, 09:30–14:00 – Bridgwater College, Bath Road, TA6 4PZ

Mark Pitts, Hinkley Point A Site Director, said: “Hosting a community exhibition focused on decommissioning is one essential way for us to reach different audiences in our community. We want to share more information about the work that we’re delivering and seek views that could influence future decisions.”

He added that younger participants in national workshops had emphasised the importance of long-term community benefits, including access to skilled employment and improved local amenities.

“By directly engaging all of our community, including young people, the exhibition provides an opportunity to demystify the decommissioning process, emphasise our focus on safety and sustainability, and connect its outcomes to their aspirations for the region’s future,” he said.

Leigh Redman, Independent Chair of the Hinkley Site Stakeholder Group (SSG), welcomed the initiative. “These exhibitions are a really welcome opportunity for local people to see what’s happening at Hinkley Point A and to share their views on what the site could be in the future,” he said.

“If you’re interested in the work, have questions, or just want to find out more, please do drop by and have a chat with the team on any of the dates – everyone is welcome.”

The adjacent Hinkley Point B site is due to join the NRS portfolio for decommissioning and restoration in autumn 2026.

Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA). NRS is responsible for safely decommissioning ten first-generation nuclear sites at Berkeley, Bradwell, Chapelcross, Dungeness A, Hinkley Point A, Hunterston A, Oldbury, Sizewell A, Trawsfynydd and Wylfa, and two research sites at Harwell and Winfrith, while operating one hydro-electric power station at Maentwrog.