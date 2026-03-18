Burnham Royal British Legion pays tribute to long‑serving chairman John Crosby who has sadly died

Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion has paid tribute to its long‑standing former chairman, John Crosby, who has passed away after a brave battle with cancer.

John Crosby, 87, served as Chairman for thirteen years, and he died on 12th March with his wife Ruth by his side. His contribution to the Branch and the wider community has been described as “lasting” and “profound”.

Current chairman Simon Orchard said the news has been met with great sadness among members. “We extend our sincere condolences to Ruth and her family at this difficult time,” he said.

“John’s legacy within the Branch will endure, as we reflect on and appreciate all he contributed to the Branch, its members, and supporters from the wider community.”

He added that John played a central role in shaping the Branch into what it is today.

“He welcomed everyone to the Legion on Friday mornings and consistently spread positivity throughout the community.”

He adds: “John was not only a devoted Chairman for more than thirteen years but a genuine friend to many.”

Simon adds John’s dedication to supporting veterans and their families will be remembered for years to come.

“His unwavering commitment to the Royal British Legion and his tireless support for veterans and their families have left a lasting impact on our community.”

“We are profoundly grateful for his guidance, kindness, and the countless ways in which he enriched our lives.”

“As we remember John, we honour his memory by continuing the work he was so passionate about. His spirit of camaraderie and service will remain an inspiration to us all.”

John’s funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Monday 30th March at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea.