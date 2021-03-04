Burnham-On-Sea Library will be re-opening from Monday 8th March, offering a limited service as lockdown measures start to ease.

The Library in Burnham’s Princess Street will operate with temporary reduced hours from 10am-1pm from Monday – Saturday.

Nathan Crook, Burnham-On-Sea Library Supervisor, says borrowers will be able to return library items, collect reservations that have been placed via the LibrariesWest website, and collect library choice orders (Order & Collect – pre-selected and issued by Library staff).

“Unfortunately at this time we are unable to allow borrowers into the building to browse the library shelves but this will be kept under review,” he adds.

A new ‘Reading Friends’ befriending service will also be launched across Somerset for those who may feel lonely or isolated in these times.

The popular ‘Library Choice’ service sees staff pick a selection of titles based on what customers say they like to read, watch or listen. To participate, fill in the online form at www.somersetlibraries.co.uk advising types of book you like to read, favourite authors etc or call 0300 123 2224.

At Burnham Library the People’s Network computers can be booked from Monday 8th March if people need to get online to help look for a job, access housing, or other government services.

Online, at https://LibrariesWest.org.uk, reading fans can download a wide selection of e-Books, e-Audio titles, e-Newspapers, e-Magazines & e-Comics. These collections have proved to be particularly popular and the collections have been enhanced to help keep pace with all the new interest.

Cllr David Hall, Somerset County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Community Infrastructure, says: “Now customers throughout the county will be able to once again come along to their local library.”

“We also know lockdown has been particularly difficult for people living alone or feeling isolated. Funded by the Reading Agency, Somerset Libraries has recently launched its ‘Reading Friends’ service.”

“If you like to talk about books, or spend some time reading with others, we can match people to a member of staff for a regular catchup. Alternatively, we are also setting up a number of virtual Reading Friends groups, where you can chat to other people about reading or just share stories.”

“We have one group aimed at new parents and other groups aimed at anyone feeling lonely or isolated. Reading can be a good way to share thoughts and ideas in a way that feels safe and supportive’’.