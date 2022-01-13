Burnham-On-Sea Library is to temporarily close for six weeks while major improvement work is undertaken.

The library in Burnham’s Princess Street will be closed from 31st January while the work goes ahead.

Sue Crowley, Strategic Manager for Somerset Libraries, says: “Somerset Libraries have been fortunate to receive government funding to undertake some decarbonisation work at Burnham Library.”

“This will mean that unfortunately Burnham library is closed for six weeks. There could be wider building works being undertaken outside of this time period but customers should not be unduly effected by this.”

She adds: “As part of the Somerset County Council’s climate emergency strategy this building work will have a dramatic effect on reducing the carbon footprint of Burnham Library and other council owned buildings that are also undergoing similar building improvements.”

A mobile library service will instead operate outside Burnham Library on: Monday 14th, 21st, 28th February and 7th March 2022 all 10am until 4pm.

Customers who need to return books can do so at any other Somerset Library, or they can be renewed at www.librarieswest.org.uk or using the LibrariesWest app. Help is available by email at librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or by calling 0300 123 2224.

All items on loan, but not overdue, will be automatically extended to at least 28th March 2022.

Reservations will not be available to be made at Burnham from 28th January 2022, resuming on 11th March 2022.