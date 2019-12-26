Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Mayoress visited elderly residents in care homes and at the town’s hospital on Christmas Day.

Mayor and Mayoress Andy and Lorna Brewer, along with Town Crier Alistair Murray, visited four care homes to wish residents and staff a happy Christmas.

They started off at Abbeyfield before heading to Frith House, Kathleen Chambers, Priory Court during Christmas morning.

They also visited patients at Burnham War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane before heading to Burnham’s St Andrew’s Hall for a community lunch.

“We were both so impressed at the dedication of the staff at the care homes and in the hospital – it was lovely to call in and spread a little festive cheer at this special time of year,” Mayor Andy Brewer told Burnham-On-Sea.com.