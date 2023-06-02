Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club is set to mark its 70th anniversary by holding its annual David Warren Classic Car Tour around Somerset this July to raise funds for the Dorset and Somerset Air ambulance.

The event will be held on July 23rd and comes after the club raised £900 for them from this event last year, as pictured here.

“All proceeds from the event go to this amazing charity. The event will start in Glastonbury with breakfast at the Abbey Tea Rooms, followed by a 65-mile tour of Somerset’s countryside to finish at Batch Country House for a roast lunch,” says a spokesperson.

“It is also our 70th anniversary this year, so we are having the celebrations at Batch. If anyone would like to come, see www.bosmotorclub.co.uk.”