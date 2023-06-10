Burnham-On-Sea Scouts are holding a final fundraising push today (Sunday) to try and achieve their target of £1,750 towards the costs of holding this year’s Scout summer camp.

The Scouts will be holding a Car Wash at 1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road from 9am to 1pm. The cost is £5 per car/van. There will also be bacon/sausage baps and hot drinks available whilst you wait.

Scout leader Jacob Beard says: “We launched the fundraising campaign with a car wash back in February. The Scouts have washed cars, made and sold truffles and fudge, held a board games afternoon and a glow crazy party so far!”

“Some of these events have been thought of and organised by the Scouts themselves. One of our Scouts is still completing a sponsored cycle challenge they have set themselves where they are attempting to cycle on their exercise bike the distance from the Scout hut in Burnham to the summer camp site in Wolverhampton, a distance of 195km.”