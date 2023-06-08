Sedgemoor’s unique Front Garden Music Festival is returning for a third year this coming weekend and is set to be bigger than ever before.

A weekend of free live music is being lined up on Saturday 10th June and Sunday 11th June 2023.

Front Garden Music Festival was created by organisers Seed to bring live music right to where people live. It is accessible, family-friendly fun and is completely free to attend.

Stages will be set up in Highbridge at St John’s Church, Church Street, Market Street Green and at the Coopers Arms.

Saturday 10th June:

St. John’s Church in Highbridge from 12-3pm:

Highbridge Youth Theatre

Highbridge Youth Theatre Chris Tulley

Sharon Lazibyrd

Mossflower

Plus solo harpist Pamela Shaw

Cream teas & lunches served, but must be pre-booked at: stjohnsofficehighbridge@gmail. com

Sunday 11th June:

Next to Highbridge Community Hall:

1pm – 1.30 Rhythm Harmony Drummers

1.30 – 1.45 Bogdan Wiczkowski

1.45 – 2.15 Jack Sayer

2.15 – 2.45 North Somerset Samba

2.45 – 3.15 Little Big Horns

3.15 – 3.30 Bogdan Wiczkowski

3.30 – 4pm Allan Mac

4pm – 4.30 North Somerset Samba

1pm – 4pm Emily – Face Painting

Coffee and more from Nomadic Barista.

Highbridge Sunday Market – in Highbridge Community Hall and the Green.

Coopers Arms: Sunday 3-6pm



Ryan Cross

Nature’s Cage

The Corduroys

The Shalaings