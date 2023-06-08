Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to a community seed swap on Sunday (June 11th).

The unique event will be held from 11am-2pm next to the signal box in Burnham’s Old Station Approach. It is being organised by the Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Group.

“Come along and swap or share your spare seeds, seedlings and plants for free,” says a spokesperson.

“We are encouraging gardening for wildlife and growing your own food.”

Somerset Wildlife Trust will also be attending to give tips and advice.