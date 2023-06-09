Gig rowing Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is set to hold its second annual gig rowing regatta in the town today (Saturday June 10th).

Clubs from across the region will take part in a series of races during from 10am with spectators able to watch the action from the seafront.

Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing

A club spokeswoman says: “We are delighted to be be holding our second regatta featuring teams attending from Clevedon, Portishead, Clifton, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Barnstaple, Penzance and Newlyn; and Porlock.”

It follows a successful first regatta in 2022 as reported here, when 140 rowers from five clubs from around the Severn estuary took part.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members.

 
