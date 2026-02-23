Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox’s column: Visits to local businesses and residents

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox gives an update on his latest activities in the Burnham and Highbridge area in this regular column.

“It’s been another busy period and I’m pleased to share a short update on some of the work I’ve been doing locally and in Parliament. As always, I’ve been out and about across the constituency, meeting with residents, businesses, and community groups. Here’s some of what I’ve been up to recently.”

“The half term break gave me the chance to spend more time in our towns and villages meeting people at local coffee mornings and warm spaces. On Monday 16th I began the day in Burnham-On-Sea at the Waffle Hub in the Methodist Church, where I spoke with residents about local issues and offered support where needed. From there I made my way to West Huntspill Church for their coffee morning, another good opportunity to hear directly from constituents.”

“After lunch, I visited the warm space at St Francis of Assisi Church in Sydenham. It was encouraging to see the dedication of volunteers providing a welcoming and supportive environment for residents during these colder months.”

“Later that afternoon I visited local farmer James Winslade to discuss the impact recent flooding has had on the Levels and Moors. Hearing firsthand how high water levels affect farmland and rural livelihoods reinforces why flood resilience remains such an important issue for our area.”

“On Tuesday 17th I continued visiting communities, starting at St Michael’s Church in Othery before heading to St Mary’s Church in Westonzoyland. I then visited ReCreation in Hamp, where volunteers were supporting another warm space for local residents. After lunch I travelled to Stretcholt to visit the equestrian centre, meeting the owners and learning more about the facilities they offer. It is always good to discover the range of businesses and activities operating across the constituency.”

“In Parliament recently, I spoke during the debate on the Universal Credit Bill which seeks to remove the two-child benefit cap. I argued that while the welfare system must remain a safety net for those facing genuine hardship, it must also be fair to the taxpayers who fund it. Welfare spending is already rising rapidly, with forecasts suggesting health and disability benefits alone could reach £100 billion a year by the end of the decade. I warned that removing the cap would add further pressure to the public finances at a time when borrowing is increasing and future generations will be left to repay the bill.”

“I believe we need to reduce the size of the state so that it does less but does it better. We should reward people who do the right thing – who work hard, who save, who invest, who create jobs, and who build a more prosperous country for all of us.”

“If you need my help or want to raise an issue, please contact my office at ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk.”