Taylor Topham Burnham-On-Sea musician
Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has released his first single of the year this week.
‘Wild Love’ has been released after he spent the winter working away with White Noise Studios and his producer Richard Stockley.
“We really wanted to create something special with this track and we ended up with a beautiful nostalgic song layered with ambience and space to contemplate,” he says.
‘Wild Love’ is available to be streamed everywhere now through this link.
 
