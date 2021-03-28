The Covid-19 infection rate has risen in three of Somerset’s four districts according to the latest Government figures.

The official data shows Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – has seen its rate jumped to 74.7 per 100,000 population from 65.8 the day before.

South Somerset’s rate rose to 52.9 people per 100,000 population, up from 51.1 per 100,000 on yesterday.

Mendip’s figure rose to 21.6 from 19.9, while Somerset West & Taunton’s infection rate has remained unchanged at 14.8.

Meanwhile, in the latest 24 hours, the data also shows Sedgemoor has had five new confirmed cases (for a total of 5,262), while South Somerset has 27 new confirmed cases (totalling 5,327)

SWT had five positive tests (overall total 5,898) while Mendip had just one (total 3,403).

There were no new deaths connected with Covid, but the sad district death tolls are 151 in South Somerset; 202 in SWT; 154 in Sedgemoor; and 161 in Mendip.

The official R number for the healthcare region of the South West is currently 0.7 to 0.9 with a daily infection growth rate range of -6% to -1%.