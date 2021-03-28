Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out on Saturday morning (March 27th) to help a lady who had fainted and suffered an injury.

The team was called to the beach near the beach lighthouse at just before 11.30am to assist the female on Burnham beach.

“She was on her daily exercise when she encountered a dizzy spell and fainted on the hard sand, causing a painful injury,” says a Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard spokesman.

“One of our fellow search and rescue colleagues from BARB Search & Rescue was on the beach having some time with his family when he saw the lady fall and rushed to her aid.”

“As they assessed the lady’s condition they dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguards, knowing that where she had fallen it would be hard to get an ambulance to the location so she would need some assistance.”

“We arrived at the location, given using the What 3 Words app, and our team quickly assessed the injured lady who had refused an ambulance and we spoke to her partner about the options open to them and the implications of refusing medical help.”

“With this in mind, there was only so much we could do to help and after a brief discussion, it was decided all we could do was to help them off the beach to a safe place where they could make their own way either home or to hospital.”

“Either way, we wish the lady a speedy recovery and extend a huge thanks to the BARB member who was in the right place at the right time and knew exactly what to do to help.”

“This is another great example of how lucky Burnham are to have such a rich pool of Search and Rescue assets in our corner of the world. Stay safe everyone and remember who to call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: Coastguards at the scene during the incident (Pic: Burnham Coastguards)