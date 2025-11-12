Burnham-On-Sea PC dismissed without notice after gross misconduct ruling

A Police officer based at Burnham-On-Sea has this week been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found to be proven.

PC Thomas West was found to have breached two standards of professional behaviour and has been barred from serving in policing again.

A misconduct hearing was held this week between 10th-11th November at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead, which was told that PC West had breached the standards of discreditable conduct, as well as honesty and integrity.

The hearing that in March 2024, PC West was arrested and subsequently bailed with conditions not to contact a woman, directly or indirectly. As a serving officer, he was also given a lawful order not to approach or communicate with the same woman, and suspended from duties.

Two months later, while still on bail, PC West reported being assaulted. He had been with the woman he was not meant to be in contact with at the time, and later told our Professional Standards Department (PSD) it was a ‘chance meeting’.

However, when initially asked about the incident, he failed to disclose to officers he was with the woman and instead gave a false name for her. Subsequent enquiries led to his deception being discovered.

This information, and the fact PC West had knowingly made a false account, was passed onto the PSD, and led to this week’s hearing, which was held in front of former Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden.

The criminal investigation into PC West concluded with no further action taken.

Detective Superintendent Larisa Hunt, head of PSD, says: “The publicly rightly expect all police officers to uphold the highest of standards, both on and off-duty.”

“PC Thomas West breached the conditions of his police bail at the time and a lawful order, then knowingly lied about that. He deliberately gave a false name and breached the trust that is required of all serving police officers and staff.”

“His failure to be wholly transparent is totally unacceptable and there is no place in policing for anyone who is not truthful. PC West has been suspended since last spring and will never serve in policing again as a result of today’s outcome.”