Masked ball raises over £8,000 in memory of Burnham-On-Sea man

A masked ball held at Batch Country House in Lympsham this month has raised more than £8,000 for The Aortic Centre Trust, in memory of Burnham-On-Sea man James Griffiths.

Organised by Louise Medd and her family, the evening marked the third charity ball they’ve hosted in James’s honour, following his passing after complex heart surgery.

The event continues their mission to support vital aortic research through the charity Louise has championed ever since.

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal, live performances from Rock Choir and Snappa, a lively auction and raffle, three casino tables, and a disco.

The evening was made especially personal with a moving opening speech from James’s childhood friend, James Reddish, and an auction hosted by close family friends Hannah Whitmarsh and Barry James.

Professor Colin Bicknell, a trustee of The Aortic Centre Trust, was among the attendees, showing support for the family’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

Louise and her family expressed deep gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed, saying: “We’re incredibly thankful for the continued support. It means so much to keep James’s memory alive through this cause.”

The funds raised will go directly towards research and support provided by The Aortic Centre Trust, helping others facing similar challenges.