Remembrance Day service held at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy

Burnham and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy joined a moving Remembrance Day service on Tuesday (11th November) to honour those who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, and other wars.

Students, staff, and members of the Royal British Legion and the wider community gathered to commemorate the event, writes Gracie H (14).

Representatives from a wide range of youth organisations stood together, including Scouts, Badgers, Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets, Girlguides, Prefects, and Head Students. Many wore their medals and uniforms with pride.

The service began with a poem read by the Head Students, followed by a collective reading from the Prefects: “We will remember them.”

Mr Maguire played the ‘Last Post’ as the Royal British Legion flag was lowered. Wreaths were laid by members of the Royal British Legion and Sixth Form students, surrounded by rings of poppies.

At exactly 11am, the entire school observed a two-minute silence. Students and staff stood still, heads bowed, in a moment of collective respect.

John Crosby, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Burnham-On-Sea branch, shared these words: “We must remember their lives, we must commemorate – for any war and for any nationality.”

Another Legion member added: “We must remember those in World War I and World War II that made the ultimate sacrifice for us so that we could live in peace and to be happy.”

The ceremony concluded with the flag bearer dismissing the cadets who marched away with pride.

This Remembrance Day was not only a tribute to the past but a powerful reminder to carry forward the values of peace, unity, and gratitude.