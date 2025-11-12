Poppy train collects Burnham and Highbridge wreath for London ceremony

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor delivered a poppy wreath to the Poppies to Paddington train as it stopped at Highbridge Train Station on Tuesday morning to mark Armistice Day.

This annual initiative, organised by The Veterans Charity and Great Western Railway (GWR), sees the train carry wreaths from across the GWR network to Paddington where they are placed at the War Memorial at the station and an Act of Remembrance is held.

The Poppy Train initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when local ceremonies were not possible and it is now in its 6th year.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It’s an honour to take part in this wonderful initiative, and I would like to thank the organisers for bringing together all the communities on one of the world’s most famous railway lines in this symbolic act of remembrance.”