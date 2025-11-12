13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 12, 2025
News

PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge residents join town’s Armistice Day ceremonies

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of residents attended Armistice Day ceremonies in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Tuesday (November 11th).

A short act of remembrance was held next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, led by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey.

There was two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts followed by prayers when the town’s flag was lowered.

Prayers and short readings were also given by Rev Cheryl Hawkins, and John Crosby, Chair of the Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion branch.

A further ceremony was held next to the flag pole in Highbridge’s Market Street, led by Cllr Paul Wynn and Cllr Alistair Hendry.

The day is observed on November 11th to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.’

