The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Day Lewis Pharmacy are celebrating for the second time in a fortnight after their the store’s Pharmacy Manager was named a ‘Covid hero’ at a national awards ceremony.

Earlier this month, we reported here that the busy chemist, located at Burnham Medical Centre in Love Lane, had beaten 400 pharmacies across the UK to be named ‘Pharmacy Team of the Year.’

The team is celebrating again after Pharmacy Manager Sally Farmer was named the winner of the ‘COVID hero individual award’ this week at The Chemist and Druggist Awards after going the extra mile to help patients amnd the community during the pandemic.

The awards are a national event across the whole of the UK and are usually held in London but it took place virtually this year.

Sally, pictured, says: “I’m so honoured to receive the COVID hero individual award. I want to recognise all Pharmacists and their teams across the country for the incredibly hard work and resilience that they have shown during this tough year. In particular, I want to thank my team at Day Lewis Burnham-On-Sea for their commitment and support.”

“The comedian, Stephen Managan, presented the awards. It was voted by other Pharmacists and their teams. The awards is sponsored by Pharmaceutical companies and my award was sponsored by TEVA.”

“I won the award because I have performed over 1500 flu vaccinations across Somerset, in schools, for NHS staff and for the homeless. I have vaccinated people in their cars in the car park outside of the pharmacy and in their homes.”

“I have also offered over 70 private services for patients that might have found it difficult to access their GP during the pandemic. Mostly involving pneumonia vaccinations.”

“The pharmacy is very busy and as a team we have maintained a high standard.”