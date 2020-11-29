A Highbridge girl who won the hearts of the nation last Christmas with her record to raise money for Brain Tumour Research is back this week!

Young singing sensation Lyra Cole stormed the charts a year ago with her version of Sir Cliff Richard’s ‘When A Child is Born’.

This year, she is bringing some much-needed magic to the Christmas season with her cover of Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’.

The single is available to download from Friday 4th December with all proceeds going to the charity.

Lyra and her family know only too well the pain of a brain tumour diagnosis. Lyra was just five months old when she underwent surgery to remove a low-grade choroid plexus papilloma.

Within months, Lyra was struggling to see and underwent a second procedure a year later which thankfully restored her sight.

Now aged seven, Lyra leads an exciting life.

She has filmed a super-cute video, set on The Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare to accompany the single which also features her brother Charlie, 4.

Lyra says: “It was so exciting recording and promoting my Christmas song last year and I came so close to making it to number one.”

“It would be a dream come true if it happened this time, but most of all I just want to raise lots of money for Brain Tumour Research and help other families like mine.”

Her aunt, Jessie Hawkes, adds: “Lyra is such a superstar. We were so proud of her success in the Christmas charts last year and she had so much fun in the process, we thought why not do it all again? It’s been a tough year for so many people and we hope that Lyra’s track will bring joy.”

Brain Tumour Research, which will receive the proceeds from the single, say that Lyra has a “story of hope”, but that “many others are not so fortunate”.

A spokesman for the charity adds: “We are extremely grateful to Lyra and her family for helping to raise awareness of this devastating disease and are excited to see how close she can get to the coveted number one slot this year.”

Lyra rose to fame last year, pictured above, when her version of ‘When A Child Is Born’ shot to the top of the download charts.

In January this year, Lyra was presented with a prestigious Points of Light Award, recognising outstanding individual volunteers making a difference in the community.