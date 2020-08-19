Burnham-On-Sea Police have confirmed that they believe a spate of criminal damage incidents in Burnham and Highbridge over the past week are linked.

As we reported here, Burnham-On-Sea Police are investigating after several cars were damaged, a shop suffered a broken window, a moped was set on fire, and several garages have been broken into over the past week.

Neighbourhood Police Sergeant for Burnham and Highbridge, Joe Piscina, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are aware of a number of criminal damage incidents reported in recent days in the Burnham-On-Sea area, including damage to parked vehicles.”

“These are currently being investigated by the neighbourhood team and we believe them to be linked.”

“Patrols are being stepped up in the evenings by the local beat team and we urge any members of the public to come forward if they have information that could help us identify the offender(s), or if they see anything suspicious.”

To contact Burnham-On-Sea Police about these incidents, call 101, quoting reference 5220184320.