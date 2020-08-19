The Met Office has issued a weather warning for high winds and heavy rain in the south west – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – on Friday (August 21st).

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the stormy weather as the Met Office says disruption is likely.

A weather warning covering the most western parts of the UK is in place through to Friday evening.

A second yellow warning, which covers most of England, all of Wales and southern Scotland, has been issued for Friday from 4am to 6pm.

The Met Office has warned that people in affected areas may see some delays to public transport and problems on the roads. The strong winds may also bring power cuts and damage to trees.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows our area will see winds gusting up to 40mph from a south westerly direction.