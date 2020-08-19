A team of four Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers are taking part in a day-long golfing event on Friday (August 21st) to help a charity’s cancer research work.

Craig Wheelaghan, Charlie Huggins, Daniel Solomon and Adam Stringer are taking part in a ‘longest day golf challenge’ for Macmillan Cancer Research.

They intend to complete 72 holes of golf in one day on the course at Brean Golf and Country Club.

“We are trying to raise as much as possible and we are near the £1,000 mark through online donations and offline donations,” says Adam.

“This challenge will see us play four rounds of golf in one day, starting at 5.30am and finishing at roughly 8pm and walking roughly 25 miles.”

“The motivation behind us taking on this challenge is to try and raise some money to help Macmillan keep up the wonderful job they are doing in helping cancer patients all over the UK.”

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated by all of us no matter how big or small.”

“Every year in the UK alone there are around 367,000 new cancer cases, the equivalent of nearly 1000 a day. Every two minutes somebody’s life is torn apart by the news that they have cancer.”

“We thanks Brean Golf Course and Andrew March for helping us. Without them, none of this would of been possible.”

Click here to make a donation