Keen Burnham-On-Sea photographer Jacob Dear is set to publish a collection of images that captures the impact of Covid-19 on the town’s local tourism trade.

Jacob, a former student at King Alfred School in Highbridge, has spent several months taking photos during the pandemic to illustrate his story.

“Lost Holiday is a photographic project that explores the extent that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the tourism trade here in Burnham-On-Sea,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I started the project when we were at the start of the lockdown. As I have lived in Burnham for a large majority of my life and consider this to be my hometown, I know how important the tourism trade is to the town.”

“I wondered how this lockdown truly affected the town. After speaking with friends whom depend on the tourism we see during the summer, I was inspired to document over two or so months, the lost landscapes and individuals that inhabited them.”

“The project – although lonely in visual context – is not lonely in story. Whilst making the photographs you will see in the limited edition zine on August 28th, I found a hidden strength in the community of Burnham, a community that banded together during such a trying time.”

“The aim for this project was to highlight this strong sense of community whilst also showing how a town so depended on people feels when the people aren’t able to be here.”

“On finishing this project, I decided that the best way to show this work would be in a published format, although an exhibition is in the works.”

Jacob’s limited edition, handmade zine of Lost Holiday will be available from August 28th via www.jacobdear.com.

Earlier this year, we reported here how Jacob had held a successful photo exhibition at King Alfred School in Highbridge which was attended by over 120 people.