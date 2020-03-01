Over 120 people attended a unique pop-up photography exhibition at King Alfred School Academy.

Showcasing the work of current and previous students of the school, the event was held on Friday February 28th and Saturday February 29th at the school.

Called ‘Time To Engage’, it was an exhibition that aimed to engage with residents by showcasing the work of talented up-and-coming local photographers.

Over 30 photos were on show at the event, which was organised by ‘Coverless’, a photographic collective whose primary focus is contemporary photography.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com at the event, organiser Jacob Dear said: “We had a great couple of days with lots of positive feedback from over 120 visitors. Our theme was the exploration of community engagement – and we got lots of interaction.”

“As a former pupil of the school, it was good to be back – it has changed in so many positive ways since I was here.”

He added: “We hope to do this again soon.” The two-day pop-up exhibition was sponsored by Gardiner-Whites.