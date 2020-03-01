Holiday parks, hotels and guesthouses in the Burnham-On-Sea area could see a boost in trade this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it has been claimed this week.

Visit Somerset, run by Somerset Tourism Association, has said it expects to see a boost for tourism across the county due to the outbreak of the virus.

John Turner, chief executive, says more people will be taking holidays in the UK this year rather than taking the risk of going abroad.

“We are expecting to see a big surge in domestic tourism this year,” he said in a BBC radio interview. “This horrible virus brings us an opportunity.”

“With the Coronavirus and Brexit uncertainty we are likely to see more people stay in the UK.”

He added that some visitors are already staying for longer in Somerset before they travel back to their home countries.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries have now been infected by the virus. Some 2,800 people have died, the vast majority in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the fight against the disease is at a “decisive point” but has warned against “unnecessary panic.”

“This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives,” said WHO head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday.