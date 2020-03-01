A new hair salon was formally opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday afternoon (February 29th).

Dozens of people attended the launch party for No.1 Regent Street, which has been launched by Emily Stevens, a hairdresser in Burnham for nine years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by Emily and the team to mark the official opening, as pictured here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Emily says: “I have a lot of passion for what I do and I’m always determined to achieve more, so what better way to do that then to introduce my own salon to the town.”

“With a contemporary style, and a friendly atmosphere, the team at No1 Regent Street cannot wait to welcome you, including Ellen Stevens, Robyn Smith and beauty therapist Hannah Rimes.”