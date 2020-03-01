A new hair salon was formally opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday afternoon (February 29th).

Dozens of people attended the launch party for No.1 Regent Street, which has been launched by Emily Stevens, a hairdresser in Burnham for nine years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by Emily and the team to mark the official opening, as pictured here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Emily says: “I have a lot of passion for what I do and I’m always determined to achieve more, so what better way to do that then to introduce my own salon to the town.”

“With a contemporary style, and a friendly atmosphere, the team at No1 Regent Street cannot wait to welcome you, including Ellen Stevens, Robyn Smith and beauty therapist Hannah Rimes.”

Burnham-On-Sea regent street hair salon opens

 

Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page