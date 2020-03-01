A team of fundraisers from West Huntspill Methodist Church has presented hundreds of pounds to The Alzheimer’s Society following a series of successful coffee mornings.

The group has raised more than £550 for the UK’s leading dementia charity as a result of their regular fundraising events.

Sian Johnson, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Dorset and Somerset, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone at West Huntspill Methodist Church for choosing the Alzheimer’s Society as their charity to benefit from their monthly coffee mornings throughout 2019, raising a fantastic total of £555.72.”

“We’re facing an incredible challenge: one person every three minutes develops dementia and there is currently no cure.”

“We’re here to change that but we need more people like West Huntspill Methodist Church to join us as we take on dementia together.”

Pictured: The team presenting the cheque this week (Photo Mike Lang)