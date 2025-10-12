Burnham-On-Sea Police called to car stuck in water-filled rhyne after crash

Emergency services were called to East Huntspill on Saturday evening (October 11th) after a car left the road and ended up stranded in a water-filled rhyne.

The incident occurred along The Causeway, where the Volkswagen vehicle veered off the country road and came to rest in the ditch.

Police attended and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A commercial recovery service was called in to remove the vehicle, which was successfully lifted from the rhyne on Sunday afternoon at around 1.30pm.

The road remained open throughout, and no other vehicles were reportedly involved.