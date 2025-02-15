Burnham Police investigate spate of thefts of agricultural equipment from local farms

Burnham-On-Sea Police say they are investigating a spike in the number of thefts of agricultural equipment across the local area and have issued new security advice.

Several farms have reported the loss of high value machinery in a series of late night incidents.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In recent weeks, we have seen a spike in the number of thefts of agricultural equipment being reported to us in the Somerset area. We commonly see the number of crimes of this nature fluctuating alongside footfall in our area, and across the region.”

“We understand that the loss of such equipment can be incredibly damaging to the livelihoods of hard-working members of our rural community, and we take matters of this nature seriously.”

“Where there are viable lines of enquiry, we will make every effort to track the stolen equipment, reunite it with its rightful owner and seek to bring criminals to justice.”

“Victims of crimes are encouraged to report them to us wherever possible, not only to give us an opportunity to investigate but also to help build our ever-growing intelligence picture. It is through intelligence that we can piece together a larger jigsaw.”

The spokesperson adds: “Farmers, landowners and members of our rural community are urged to remain vigilant.”

Police have also issued fresh crime prevention advice to help local farms:

Secure outbuildings and entrances to gates when they are not in use.

Remove keys from vehicles and store them in safe, secure places.

Block entryways to fields and farms with blockades.

Lock away high-value items like GPS systems separately.

Install tracking devices and immobilisers onto vehicles and machinery.

Mark livestock and property.

Consider a security or forensic marking kit.

Install CCTV to areas where you store your high-value machinery.

Record serial numbers and distinctive markings and take photos for reference.

“Our dedicated Rural Crime team are happy to attend farms and carry out a security assessment and provide crime prevention advice. Please contact your NFU representative or contact the team directly on ruralandwildlifeunit@avonandsomerset.police.uk to book this.”

“The next trailer marking event, ran in collaboration with the National Farmers Union, will be held at the Cuttcombe Agriculture Market on Wednesday 5 March from noon until 3pm.”

Police add: “If you recognise any suspicious activity, call us immediately. If the crime is in progress, contact us on our 999-emergency line.” For non-emergency matters, call them on 101 or via their website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report