Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for information after a digger was stolen from a local farm and later found damaged.

Officers are investigating after a JCB Mini Digger was stolen from a farm in East Huntspill.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been made aware of an incident in which a JCB Mini Digger was stolen from a farm in East Huntspill on Monday 6th February.”

“The digger was later found nearby with several parts missing.”

“Officers are in contact with the victim and will be conducting enquiries including CCTV trawls and seeking potential witnesses.”

“If you were travelling through East Huntspill on New Road and may have any relevant footage or information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223032419.”