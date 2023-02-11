Members of Somerset Freemasons have contributed £60,000 to support survivors of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The group has donated the money to the British Red Cross, UK for UNHCR and UNICEF, which are the groups leading the relief effort on the ground in the devastated region.

The money will help survivors receive vital emergency supplies, say Somerset Freemasons, who add that other Freemasons from across the UK are also sending financial support.

Thousands of people died in the two earthquakes, which have devastated large areas of south west Turkey and Syria.

Graham Puddy, of Somerset Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help the Red Cross, UNICEF and the UNHCR with their relief effort following this terrible earthquake.”

“Many thousands of people are in very urgent need of assistance and I’m proud that Freemasons are providing essential support to charities on the ground working with survivors.”

Luke Tredget, head of emergencies from the British Red Cross, said: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow us to provide immediate emergency relief to people who are in desperate need.”

“This disaster has devastated vast areas of both countries and left millions of people in urgent need of help.”