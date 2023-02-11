Burnham-On-Sea ambulance staff joined thousands across England and Wales in striking on Friday (February 10th) during the ongoing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

A dozen members of ambulance staff in Burnham-On-Sea took part in the latest action, pictured here, with a picket line set up outside the station in Love Lane with banners, flags and placards.

A Burnham ambulance spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com after Friday’s day of strike action: “Support seems to be growing.”

“Having been out on the picket every time, we’ve seen many familiar faces come out to say hello.”

“We have even had a few previous patients that have dropped by to say thank you for the care we provided during previous strike days, which was lovely.”

They added thanks to motorists who beeped as they drove past, dropped off snacks or gave us a wave.

“We still responded to urgent, high category incidents – such as cardiac arrests and strokes and outdoor incidents – to maintain a service across the Burnham-On-Sea area.”

Staff took part in the industrial action for the fourth time in two months, calling for a wage rise closer to inflation and a better service for patients.

Friday’s strike is to be followed by more walkouts throughout February and March.