Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 16, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal for witnesses after early morning burglary at town centre shop

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an early morning burglary at a town centre business this month.

Intruders forced their way into GW Hurleys in Burnham High Street and stole a large quantity of products.

A Police spokesperson says: “We received a report of a burglary at a shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street on Tuesday 5th August at around 2.10am.”

“Enquiries are ongoing, including the review of CCTV and conducting house-to-house visits.”

“If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or have relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5225219898.”

