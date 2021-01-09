Staff and residents at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home in Burnham-On-Sea have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

The vaccination roll-out has started at larger care and nursing homes in the area and, with 61 beds, Priory Court was one of the first in Burnham-On-Sea to receive the vaccinations.

“Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine,” said Home Manager Vimal Samuel.

“We certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality. I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”

Staff and residents at Country Court Care Homes have been eagerly anticipating the rollout of the new Covid-19 vaccine in their homes.

The government announced that vaccinations in care homes were to begin before Christmas and with over 2000 staff and 1500 residents in Country Court Care Homes across the country, the vaccine has been keenly anticipated for several weeks.

So far sixty staff and residents at Priory Court have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the delivery programme managed by Sedgemore Local Authority.

“We are delighted that the vaccine rollout has started in our care homes,” said Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO at Country Court.

“Our homes have always been places where people can feel safe and secure, and now residents and staff have the added reassurance of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. Together with ongoing regular testing, this will give staff, residents and their families much-needed comfort and peace of mind.”

The latest national lockdown has left many elderly people feeling vulnerable in their own homes, as they are cut off from the support of family and friends.

The rollout of the vaccinations will give people the confidence to consider moving to a care home, either permanently or for a short respite stay whilst shielding during the lockdown.

Priory Court Care and Nursing Home provides much-needed stimulation and social interaction, with the opportunity to safely enjoy activities and the company of others, alongside person-centred 24-hour care and support.