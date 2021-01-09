More people in the high priority groups in Somerset are being invited to have their Covid-19 vaccinations this week as two more sites are launched in the county.

Vaccinations are beginning this week at a further GP-led community site and in a new hospital hub at Musgrove Park Hospital.

Vaccinations are now being offered at 12 sites across the county – at ten GP-led community sites and at hospital hubs at both Musgrove Park Hospital and at Yeovil District Hospital – and teams of vaccinators are also vaccinating care home residents.

The NHS is urging local people not to contact the NHS or visit any of the sites to ask about your vaccine as they will be contacted.

“The Somerset programme is offering vaccinations to people in the high priority groups identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation – care home residents and their carers, those aged 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers,” says a spokesman.

“Clinicians are now vaccinating people from the new GP-led site; The Meadows Surgery in Ilminster which is part of the CLICK Primary Care Network that includes seven local GP surgeries.”

“This weekend vaccinations begin at Musgrove Park Hospital which will operate a vaccination hub seven days a week from next week.”

Both the Pfizer Biotech and the newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines will be given in Somerset.

The spokesman adds: “People are asked to support the NHS by not contacting GPs and health services about vaccinations. You will be contacted when it is your turn to be invited for your vaccination. Some telephone lines are jammed with people asking about vaccinations and this is preventing people who need help from getting through. When contacted, please attend your booked appointments; And please continue to follow all the guidance to control the spread of the virus and save lives.”