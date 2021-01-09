Somerset Trading Standards officers are this week warning the public to be on their guard following reports that fraudsters are sending out fake texts offering a Covid-19 vaccine in an attempt to steal bank details.

The text offers a link to what police call an “extremely convincing” fake NHS website.

Once on the website people are asked to input their bank details to register for a vaccine.

A spokesman from Trading Standards says: “The scam message reads ‘we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine’ and then prompts you to click on a link for further information or to ‘apply’ for the vaccine.”

“If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, delete it immediately.”

“Remember, the NHS will never ask for your payment details.”

If you think you have been scammed, you can get advice and find out how to report it at What to do if you’ve been scammed – Citizens Advice