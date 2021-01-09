A walker was air-lifted to hospital from Brean Down on Friday (January 8th) after suffering a suspected broken leg in a fall.

Coastguards called out Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue to assist the man near Brean Down Fort.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB’s crews were called out by HM Coastguard at 12.53pm to help with a medical evacuation on Brean Down.”

“The team headed to Brean Down where a walker had slipped on wet ground and suffered a suspected broken leg.” “The BARB team were quickly on scene to give an initial welfare check and casualty care. They provided blankets to keep the casualty warm whilst investigating his injuries.”

“We then assisted in creating a safety cordon around the scene to enable the Coastguard helicopter to land safely and enable their onboard paramedic to assess them.”

“This was a group effort from all teams to safely manoeuvre the casualty stretcher into the waiting helicopter for him to be flown to hospital.”

“This was a multi-agency incident where close team working led to a successful outcome. Our thoughts are with the casualty for a swift recovery.”