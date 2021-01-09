David Ilsley, 71, was a dedicated member of the Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team who served for more than 10 years before retiring from service. Mr Ilsley went on to volunteer for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue, the Coastguard Association charity and other community groups. He passed away in December.

The funeral procession, which included Coastguard and BARB trucks, and socially-distanced crewmembers, made its way along the seafront to the Coastguard Station where it paused for a minute’s silence.

It was then driven along the seafront to St Andrew’s Church, led by Town Crier Alastair Murray at the front. Dave’s coffin was carried into the church by Coastguard members, as pictured here.

The congregation numbers were restricted to comply with the Government’s current national Covid lockdown rules and social distancing was also in place.

During the service, there were warm tributes from Burnham Coastguard Station Officer Dave Welland, the Coastguard Association’s Ian Jefferies, BARB Chairman Mark Newman, and Dave Ilsley’s daughter Sharon Hands.