News

Burnham-On-Sea quiz night aims to boost funds for First Responders Car Appeal

Quiz fans in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to test their trivia skills this evening (Monday, August 4th) when The Ritz Club’s quiz night will benefit the South West Ambulance Service Community First Responders Car Appeal.

All funds raised will go directly to the Community Response Vehicle Appeal, which aims to equip volunteer first responders with fully kitted-out rapid-response cars, including in Burnham-On-Sea, allowing them to quickly reach patients in urgent need faster than ever.

The quiz night at The Ritz in Victoria Street, Burnham is open to the public. Picture rounds will be available from 8pm, leading into the main quiz at 8.30pm, and everyone’s welcome to join.

“Entry will be just £1 per person, with teams of up to six able to compete. Arrive early to grab a good table and get a head start on the picture rounds before the questions really ramp up,” says a spokesperson.

“No booking is required, so friends, families and colleagues can simply turn up and take their chance at local quiz fame.

For more details about the Community Response Vehicle Appeal, visit the South West Ambulance Service charity page here.

