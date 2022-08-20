Burnham-On-Sea has this week been listed in a new ranking of the UK’s top seaside property price hotspots by rising demand.

The UK’s biggest property website Rightmove has unveiled the new ranking of the top 10 seaside locations, based on year-on-year price increases.

It says that demand for homes in coastal areas around the UK remains particularly strong.

Rightmove has ranked Whitley Bay in Tyne and Weir as the top seaside price hotspot by demand, with asking prices jumping 51% year on year.

At number seven in the new ranking is Burnham-On-Sea where it says average house prices now stand at £309,011 – a rise of 13% year-on-year.

UK’s top seaside property hotspots by demand

The list below from Rightmove shows the top 10 seaside price hotspots including the average asking price along with the average asking price growth year-on-year to July 2022:

1. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Weir: £323,149 +51%

2. Largs, Ayrshire: £161,232 +45%

3. Whitehaven, Cumbria: £164,799 +38%

4. Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex: £434,895 +35%

5. Abergele, Conwy: £246,035 +27%

6. Sandown, Isle of Wight: 258,880 +14%

7. Burnham-On-Sea: £309,011 +13%

8. Littlehampton, West Sussex: £393,331 +10%

9. Ilfracombe, Devon: £270,486 +10%

10. Newquay, Cornwall: £355,462 +8%



The new figures have been published in The Times newspaper in a feature about the UK’s top seaside property price hotspots.

The figures will not be welcomed by younger people trying to get onto the property ladder for the first time.

Rightmove says the pandemic led to an increase in interest in seaside homes as more people work from home, rather than travel into cities, and also seek property to offer seaside ‘staycations’.