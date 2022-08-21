Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society is inviting new members to join its team of singers as it starts a new season.

The long-running choir has celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and is set to begin rehearsals for its next show.

The choir’s Julie Skinner says: “Joining a choir is good for your health and wellbeing. Try singing, it’s great for your health. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or just a busy person, music is a great stress buster.”

“It helps you to relax, therefore lowering your blood pressure. Also helping your general wellbeing – whilst making new friends too.”

“So why not free up Thursday evenings and join our friendly choir for a good sing?”

The Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society autumn term starts on 1st September in Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church Hall in College Street at 7.30pm.

Julie adds: “We will be rehearsing Rutter’s Mass of the Children, along with other traditional Christmas music.”

“All music will be provided, and help will be on hand if you need it, with support from experienced choir members and our friendly MD James Davies.”

“The first three weeks are completely free, so why not come along and sing with others who enjoy music. You won’t know if you enjoy singing different types of music unless you try…. you might be surprised!”

The society’s Christmas concert will be held on Thursday 15th December 2022 in Burnham-On-Sea Catholic Church. Their Spring concert will be held on Saturday 6th May 2023 in St Andrew’s Church.

For more, contact the secretary at jane.lee36@btinternet.com or call 01278 78351.