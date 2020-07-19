The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 72nd Sailing Regatta have been announced after two weekends of yacht racing in Bridgwater Bay.

The event was held over four days, with yacht races taking place in the estuary between Burnham and Stert Island and visible to seafront walkers.

The final race was held on Sunday evening (July 19th) to determine this year’s overallwinners, who were David Barrett and Sean Curran onboard the yacht ‘Enchanta’, pictured above with the Harry Gratton Regatta Cup.

Burnham Sailing Club Commodore Eric Torkildsen told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had four great races in testing conditions given the Covid safety measures and some gusty winds at times, but we are delighted to have gone ahead. Eight boats took part this weekend and we had six boats the previous weekend.”

The youngest competitors were onboard ‘Moonshine’ skippered by Peter Stanfield with his daughters Gabriella, Emily and Victoria, pictured below, on their first year taking part.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta 2020 results

Race 1 – Sat 11th July – 6 boats took part

1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran 2nd Plan B Andy & Sue Walker 3rd Oops-a-daisy Dave Humphries & Karen Parker

Race 2 – Sun 12th July – 6 took part

1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran 2nd Oops-a-daisy Dave Humphries & Karen Parker 3rd Plan B Andy & Sue Walker

Race 3 – Sat 18 July

1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran 2nd Scamp Dave Wrennall & Graham Wills 3rd Springtide Alan Robinson, Mike Ross, Reg Wilkes

Race 4 Sun 19 July

1st Springtide Alan Robinson & Mike Ross 2nd Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran 3rd Kudos Colin Morris, Mike Kelly & Malcom