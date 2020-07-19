Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta

The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 72nd Sailing Regatta have been announced after two weekends of yacht racing in Bridgwater Bay.

The event was held over four days, with yacht races taking place in the estuary between Burnham and Stert Island and visible to seafront walkers.

The final race was held on Sunday evening (July 19th) to determine this year’s overallwinners, who were David Barrett and Sean Curran onboard the yacht ‘Enchanta’, pictured above with the Harry Gratton Regatta Cup.

Burnham Sailing Club Commodore Eric Torkildsen told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had four great races in testing conditions given the Covid safety measures and some gusty winds at times, but we are delighted to have gone ahead. Eight boats took part this weekend and we had six boats the previous weekend.”

The youngest competitors were onboard ‘Moonshine’ skippered by Peter Stanfield with his daughters Gabriella, Emily and Victoria, pictured below, on their first year taking part.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta 2020 results

Race 1 – Sat 11th July – 6 boats took part
1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran
2nd Plan B Andy & Sue Walker
3rd Oops-a-daisy Dave Humphries & Karen Parker
Race 2 – Sun 12th July – 6 took part
1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran
2nd Oops-a-daisy Dave Humphries & Karen Parker
3rd Plan B Andy & Sue Walker
Race 3 – Sat 18 July
1st Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran
2nd Scamp Dave Wrennall & Graham Wills
3rd Springtide Alan Robinson, Mike Ross, Reg Wilkes
Race 4 Sun 19 July
1st Springtide Alan Robinson & Mike Ross
2nd Enchanta David Barrett & Sean Curran
3rd Kudos Colin Morris, Mike Kelly & Malcom
 
