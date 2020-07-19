The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 72nd Sailing Regatta have been announced after two weekends of yacht racing in Bridgwater Bay.
The event was held over four days, with yacht races taking place in the estuary between Burnham and Stert Island and visible to seafront walkers.
The final race was held on Sunday evening (July 19th) to determine this year’s overallwinners, who were David Barrett and Sean Curran onboard the yacht ‘Enchanta’, pictured above with the Harry Gratton Regatta Cup.
Burnham Sailing Club Commodore Eric Torkildsen told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had four great races in testing conditions given the Covid safety measures and some gusty winds at times, but we are delighted to have gone ahead. Eight boats took part this weekend and we had six boats the previous weekend.”
The youngest competitors were onboard ‘Moonshine’ skippered by Peter Stanfield with his daughters Gabriella, Emily and Victoria, pictured below, on their first year taking part.
Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta 2020 results
|1st
|Enchanta
|David Barrett & Sean Curran
|2nd
|Plan B
|Andy & Sue Walker
|3rd
|Oops-a-daisy
|Dave Humphries & Karen Parker
|1st
|Enchanta
|David Barrett & Sean Curran
|2nd
|Oops-a-daisy
|Dave Humphries & Karen Parker
|3rd
|Plan B
|Andy & Sue Walker
|1st
|Enchanta
|David Barrett & Sean Curran
|2nd
|Scamp
|Dave Wrennall & Graham Wills
|3rd
|Springtide
|Alan Robinson, Mike Ross, Reg Wilkes
|1st
|Springtide
|Alan Robinson & Mike Ross
|2nd
|Enchanta
|David Barrett & Sean Curran
|3rd
|Kudos
|Colin Morris, Mike Kelly & Malcom