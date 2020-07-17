Changes to Burnham-On-Sea’s pedestrianisation scheme are set to come into force on Monday (20th July).

Somerset County Council’s Highways department confirmed on Friday evening that it is supporting Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s proposal, whcih was first reported here, for adjustments to Burnham’s high street safety measures.

“Changes will be made to the pedestrianisation scheme, which will remove the one-way road systems in side streets and aim to better strike a balance between the demands of town centre residents, shoppers and traders,” a council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Burnham’s new pedestrianisation scheme

Somerset County Council has approved a new layout for Burnham-On-Sea:

The pedestrianisation between College Street and Regent street will remain. The council says pavements from College Street to Regent Street are narrow and there can be queues of pedestrians spanning the road across to the former job centre. The section between College Street and Cross Street will be opened to traffic, with two-way traffic returning to College Street East and Cross Street. The council says pavements in the College Street to Cross Street section are wide enough to manage social distancing. The section between Cross Street and Adam Street remains closed to traffic. The council says pavements in this section are narrow in places, especially outside the town’s big Peacocks store. The section between Adam street and Abingdon Street will be open to traffic, with both streets returning to two-way traffic. The council says pavements in the South of the High Street are wide enough to manage social distancing. The temporary pedestrianised areas should remain in place from 9am to 5pm.

The council spokesperson adds: “The changes will maintaining road closures in those areas requiring additional space for social distancing.”

Somerset County Council has also confirmed it is in a position to fund the newly revised scheme through the Somerset Active Travel fund until the end of August.

This new date is beyond the original specified finishing date of 7th August.

The Town Council resolved at its meeting earlier in the week to keep the pedestrainisation scheme under review over the summer months.