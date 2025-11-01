10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 01, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 33 years of holding Halloween displays
News

Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 33 years of holding Halloween displays

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week marked her third decade of holding popular Halloween displays local for families at her home.

Morag Croker decorates her whole front garden in Winchester Road with a spooky light display each year while handing out free sweet treats to trick-or-treaters.

 

“I love Halloween and putting smiles on childrens faces,” Morag told Burnham-On-Sea.com during her 33rd annual display on Friday night.

“We had hundreds of children visit us this time which was fantastic. It’s really wonderful to see families coming back every year!” She adds: “Some of the children who came along in the first years of our displays are now coming as parents with their own children!”

